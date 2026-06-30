Mumbai Real Estate Update: City Records Highest June Property Registrations In 14 Years; H1 Home Deals Cross 80,000

Mumbai's residential property market recorded its highest June registrations in 14 years, driven by sustained homebuyer demand | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: Mumbai's residential property market continued its strong run in June, recording an estimated 13,302 property registrations, the highest for the month in the past 14 years, reflecting sustained demand from homebuyers despite a high base last year.

Registrations Hit 14-Year High

According to Knight Frank India, registrations in June rose 15 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent over May 2026, while the Maharashtra government collected around Rs 1,077 crore in stamp duty revenue during the month, a 4 per cent increase over June last year.

The June performance also capped a record-breaking first half of the year, with 80,221 property registrations recorded between January and June 2026, up 6 per cent from 76,060 transactions during the corresponding period last year.

Stamp duty collections during the six-month period rose to Rs 6,968 crore, a 4 per cent annual increase, making it the strongest first-half performance in Mumbai since 2013.

Industry Sees Sustained Demand

Industry experts attributed the continued momentum to sustained end-user demand, improving connectivity through infrastructure projects and strong buyer confidence.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said June's performance demonstrated the resilience of Mumbai's housing market despite the high base of the previous year.

"The growth in registrations indicates that demand has become more broad-based across buyer segments, even as average transaction values have moderated," he said.

Kamlesh Thakur, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra and Co-founder and Managing Director of Srishti Group, said the city's strongest half-year performance in over a decade reflected the resilience of the residential market.

"The momentum has been driven by infrastructure development, stable economic conditions and improving affordability. Continued policy support and faster infrastructure investments will be important to sustain this growth," he said.

Ram Naik, Co-founder and CEO of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said the June numbers reaffirmed the strength of end-user demand.

"The increase in registrations despite a high base shows that buyers continue to view real estate as a long-term investment. The larger contribution from the mid-market segment indicates that affordability-conscious homebuyers are actively entering the market, particularly in well-connected locations benefiting from infrastructure upgrades," he said.

Mid-Income Segment Drives Growth

Knight Frank noted that while registrations increased sharply in June, the comparatively modest rise in stamp duty collections suggests that a larger share of transactions took place in the mid-income housing segment rather than premium properties.

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The consultancy also highlighted that June 2026 surpassed the previous record for the month set in 2025, reinforcing the sustained strength of Mumbai's residential market. Compared with May, registrations increased by 7 per cent, while stamp duty collections rose 2 per cent.

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