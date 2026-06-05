Mumbai Real Estate Update: 3 Realty Giants Vie For City's First Slum Cluster Redevelopment Project In Andheri; 28,061 Rehab Homes Planned

Mumbai's landmark Andheri cluster redevelopment project moves ahead as leading developers compete to transform a sprawling slum-dominated area | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 5: The Maharashtra government decided to implement the Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme across the Brihanmumbai area through a Government Resolution dated November 13, 2025, with the objective of making Mumbai slum-free.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has been appointed as the nodal agency for the scheme. Under this initiative, cluster areas with a minimum contiguous land parcel of 50 acres and where more than 51% of the area is occupied by slums will be redeveloped.

As part of this effort, the SRA has taken a significant step toward creating a slum-free Mumbai by selecting a cluster area around C.D. Barfiwala Road in Andheri West as the pilot project.

Bidding process for redevelopment

To appoint a Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) for this project, the SRA invited bids in April this year. Several major private-sector companies participated in the bidding process, including three prominent real estate and infrastructure firms: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited, and JSW Realty & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

The technical evaluation of the proposals is currently underway. Following approval by a high-level committee, the financial bids will be opened. Once the tender process is completed and government approval is obtained, implementation of the project will commence and on-ground work will begin.

Transparency and corporate responsibility

SRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar stated that, for the first time in the authority’s history, a system ensuring complete transparency, competitive bidding, and eliminating the practice of issuing Letters of Intent (LOIs) through non-transparent mechanisms has been implemented.

He added that the corporate sector has come forward to participate in the process with a sense of social and ethical responsibility, helping provide slum residents with better and more dignified living conditions.

Project details and challenges

The Andheri West total project area measures 101.36 acres, of which 61.40 acres are occupied by slums. Due to its proximity to the Santacruz Airport, restrictions on building heights, extremely high slum density, and fragmented redevelopment schemes had stalled redevelopment in the area for years.

Consequently, the rehabilitation of thousands of slum dwellers remained pending, and rental compensation for many relocated residents is also outstanding.

Under the Andheri West Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme, a total of 28,061 rehabilitation tenements will be constructed. Of these, around 14,000 slum dwellers will be rehabilitated, while an additional 14,061 rehabilitation units will also be created.

The project will further facilitate planned development of open spaces, playgrounds, schools, healthcare facilities, and other essential civic infrastructure, ensuring integrated and sustainable urban development. Citizens are expected to benefit from improved living standards and better-planned urban environments.

Tender timeline and sector confidence

To appoint a Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) for the project, the SRA invited bids on April 8, 2026. The technical bids were opened on June 4, 2026.

According to the SRA, reforms and policy measures introduced over the past two to three years have significantly improved confidence in the authority’s functioning within the housing sector. This positive shift was reflected in the strong response received for the tender.

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On similar lines, the authority has identified 18 additional cluster redevelopment areas across the Brihanmumbai region after conducting detailed studies. This initiative is expected to accelerate long-pending and unviable slum rehabilitation projects and facilitate the rehabilitation of approximately 600,000 to 700,000 slum residents.

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