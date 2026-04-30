Mumbai Real Estate Update: 13,864 Property Registrations In April, Highest For Month In 14 Years

Mumbai’s housing market posted its strongest April in 14 years with over 13,800 property registrations | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 30: Mumbai (under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is expected to register 13,864 property transactions in April 2026, marking a 6% year-on-year increase and the strongest April performance in more than a decade, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps.

Stamp duty crosses Rs 1,100 crore

The surge reflects sustained demand from end-users in the city’s residential market. Stamp duty collections for the month are estimated to exceed Rs 1,114 crore. However, despite the rise in registrations, revenue growth remained modest at around 1% year-on-year, indicating a shift in the mix of property transactions.

This April’s performance surpasses the previous high recorded in April 2025, making it the best April in 14 years and underscoring the continued resilience of Mumbai’s housing sector.

Experts cite resilient demand

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilient momentum, with April 2026 registering the strongest performance for any April in over a decade. This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base.

While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust. The sequential moderation is largely seasonal, following elevated March closures, and does not detract from Mumbai’s structural strength and long-term attractiveness as one of India’s most compelling residential markets.”

Month-on-month dip seen

On a month-on-month basis, registrations fell by 13% in April, while stamp duty collections dropped by 27%. This decline aligns with seasonal trends, as activity typically cools in April after strong transaction volumes in March.

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Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Srishti Group, said, “The fact that Mumbai has recorded its highest-ever April registrations in over 14 years clearly underlines the depth of end-user demand in the market. Achieving a 6% year-on-year growth on an already elevated base reflects strong underlying fundamentals. While stamp duty collections have remained largely stable, it indicates a shift in the transaction mix towards mid-segment housing, which is a healthy sign for long-term market sustainability. The seasonal moderation after March is expected and does not dilute the positive momentum we are witnessing.”

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