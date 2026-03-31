Mumbai Logs 15,516 Property Registrations In March 2026, Highest In 14 Years; Generates ₹1,492 Crore Revenue

Mumbai’s real estate market sees strong March performance with record registrations and robust housing demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 31: The city’s property market closed the financial year on a strong note, with over 15,500 registrations recorded in March 2026, marking the highest March performance in 14 years.

As per figures from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, properties registered within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits touched 15,516 units during the month, generating more than Rs 1,492 crore in stamp duty revenue.

Strong month-on-month growth

The latest numbers marginally surpass March 2025 levels, indicating sustained momentum in the residential market despite a high base. On a year-on-year basis, registrations remained largely stable with a slight uptick, while stamp duty collections dipped by 6%, reflecting a change in the mix of property transactions.

Registrations rose 19% compared to February 2026, while stamp duty collections jumped 32% month-on-month, pointing to strong end-user demand supported by stable economic conditions and positive buyer sentiment.

Residential segment drives demand

Residential properties continued to dominate activity, accounting for nearly 80% of total registrations. Apartments sized up to 1,000 sq ft remained the most preferred, contributing about 85% of transactions, underlining the city’s continued tilt towards compact housing.

Industry views on market momentum

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said that the surge highlights the depth of Mumbai’s housing demand. He noted, “the mid-income segment is witnessing steady traction, with buyers upgrading to better homes within accessible price brackets, even as variations in stamp duty collections suggest a shift in ticket sizes.”

Industry stakeholders echoed similar sentiment. Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, “the performance reflects strong end-user demand, particularly in the Rs 1–2 crore segment, driven by improving affordability and stable macroeconomic conditions.”

Ram Raheja, Managing Director of S Raheja, said, “the strong year-end numbers reaffirm Mumbai’s position as a key real estate market, with demand increasingly favouring established developers. He added that the ultra-luxury segment is expected to remain steady, largely driven by end-users rather than speculative buying.”

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Mumbai Property Registrations – March Trend (2013–2026)

Source: Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps

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