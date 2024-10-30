 Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth

Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth

Property registrations in Mumbai soared this Diwali season, with the Maharashtra government recording a revenue of Rs 1,081 crore for October 2024—up by a remarkable 52% from last year’s festive month, according to a report by ANAROCK Research.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai witnesses a property registration boom during Diwali 2024, with revenues reaching ₹1,081 crore, a 52% increase from last year | Representative Image

Mumbai: Property registrations in Mumbai soared this Diwali season, with the Maharashtra government recording a revenue of Rs 1,081 crore for October 2024—up by a remarkable 52% from last year’s festive month, according to a report by ANAROCK Research. This increase aligns with a 22% rise in total registrations, reaching 11,861 compared to 9,736 in November 2023.

ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri attributes the surge to the dual celebration of Dussehra and Diwali in October, both seen as prime times for property purchases. “Both festivals are considered highly auspicious, and buyers often wait to time their purchases accordingly,” he explained.

While Mumbai’s housing sales across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had slowed in Q3 2024, with sales down nearly 10% from Q3 2023, the robust start to the festive quarter signals a potential bounce-back. If this trend persists, October-December sales could outshine the previous quarter, despite rising prices. Notably, the average home price reached a new high this month, with properties priced at Rs 1.66 crore, as per ANAROCK’s analysis.

Read Also
Is Mumbai’s Real Estate Boom On Pause? What The Latest Dip In New Projects Means For Buyers; All...
article-image

As Diwali draws to a close, the city’s real estate sector celebrates a festive windfall, with industry insiders optimistic about continued growth through year-end.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52%...

Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52%...

Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary,...

Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary,...

Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai...

Goa: Marathi Mass To Be Held At St Francis Xavier’s Exposition 2024 Following Appeals From Mumbai...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: As BJP And Congress Forge Alliances, Rebellion Threatens...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: As BJP And Congress Forge Alliances, Rebellion Threatens...

Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore

Mira Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers With Charas Worth Over ₹1.25 Crore