Mumbai: Real estate projects to get QR codes soon

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai: All new real estate projects in the State will soon be assigned a QR code along with a registration certificate, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority said on Monday.

This will help prospective home buyers complete due diligence right at the construction site.

Buyers to get all essential project details through QR codes

Home buyers can scan the QR code with their phones. This will give them information about the project, including its name, the name of the developer, when the project is expected to be completed, when the project was registered, whether there are any complaints against the project, various approvals required, etc.

“Home buyers will be able to get information on whether any changes have been made in the approved plan, whether the registration of the project has been renewed... All such details will be easily available with one click due to this QR code,” MahaRERA said.

In Maharashtra, around 40,000 real estate projects have been registered since May 2017. Out of this, around 5,700 have lapsed, according to data. “All the basic information related to the project will be available to the home buyer with one click,” MahaRERA said in a statement.

MahaRERA issued a registration certificate with QR to a Pune developer

Recently, MahaRERA issued a new registration certificate along with QR code to a developer in Pune. “The registration certificate reiterates the matters to be taken care of by the developer as per the provisions of the RERA Act,” the statement said.

“In the near future, this feature [QR code] will be rolled out in a phased manner to all projects currently registered with the regulator. No timeline has been fixed for the existing projects,” a MahaRERA official said.