 Mumbai Real Estate News: Rikant Pittie’s Andheri Deal Tops ₹76,500 Per Sq Ft; Shubman Gill Buys ₹20.7 Crore Juhu Apartment
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HomeMumbaiMumbai Real Estate News: Rikant Pittie’s Andheri Deal Tops ₹76,500 Per Sq Ft; Shubman Gill Buys ₹20.7 Crore Juhu Apartment

Mumbai Real Estate News: Rikant Pittie’s Andheri Deal Tops ₹76,500 Per Sq Ft; Shubman Gill Buys ₹20.7 Crore Juhu Apartment

Mumbai’s luxury housing market is witnessing strong demand, with high-value deals in Andheri West and Juhu. Rikant Pittie’s purchase touched ₹76,500 per sq ft, while Shubman Gill bought a ₹20.7 crore apartment, reflecting rising interest among HNIs and celebrities in premium properties.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST
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Luxury home deals surge in Mumbai as Rikant Pittie and Shubman Gill invest in premium Andheri and Juhu properties |

Mumbai, March 27: Premium residential deals continue to gather pace in Mumbai, with recent transactions in Andheri West and Juhu highlighting strong demand among high-net-worth buyers for luxury homes in prime locations.

High-value deal in Andheri West

In one of the highest per square foot deals in Andheri West, Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, has purchased an apartment for Rs 15.9 crore.

According to property registration data sourced from Zapkey.com, the transaction was registered on November 14, 2025, for a unit in DLF The Westpark project. The deal was executed with Westpark Developers Private Limited and Sahyog Homes Limited.

The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 2,078.77 sq ft, translating to an approximate rate of Rs 76,500 per sq ft—among the highest recorded in the Andheri West micro-market. Including a balcony area of 162.08 sq ft, the total area stands at 2,240.85 sq ft, with an overall rate of around Rs 70,967 per sq ft. The purchase also includes three covered car parking spaces.

Shubman Gill buys luxury flat in Juhu

In another high-value transaction, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has purchased a luxury apartment in Juhu for Rs 20.7 crore.

The deal, registered on March 26, 2026, involves a unit on the 12th floor of Pooja Luminaire on Juhu Tara Road. The seller is Pooja Leisure & Lifestyle, whose partners include film producer Vashu Bhagnani along with Pooja Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani.

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The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 3,369 sq ft, with a transaction rate of approximately Rs 61,442 per sq ft. The stamp duty paid for the deal stands at Rs 1.24 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

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