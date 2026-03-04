Mumbai Real Estate News: Middle East Tensions May Shift Investor Sentiment But City’s Property Market Remains Stable, Say Experts

Property experts say global geopolitical tensions may influence investor behaviour, but Mumbai’s real estate market remains supported by strong domestic demand and redevelopment activity | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 4: As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue, real estate experts have offered a nuanced view on how the situation could influence India’s housing market, particularly in Mumbai. While some see potential upside from shifting investor sentiment and currency movements, others caution that broader economic risks cannot be ignored.

Investor behaviour during global uncertainty

Cyrus Mody, Founder and CEO of Viceroy Properties, said the conflict should be assessed through the lens of investor behaviour rather than immediate sales data.

“In times of geopolitical tension, investors typically move through three phases — first caution, then currency and capital rebalancing, and finally consolidation into assets that feel familiar, regulated and resilient,” Mody said.

He noted that while Dubai remains attractive to Indian investors for lifestyle appeal and tax efficiency, Mumbai offers regulatory depth, legal transparency, and a domestic demand base that is less dependent on global capital flows.

NRI investors balancing global portfolios

According to Mody, NRI investors are largely portfolio-driven. “They want international exposure that Dubai provides, but they also want a hard asset in India’s financial capital, particularly when redevelopment and infrastructure projects are unlocking value in prime land parcels,” he said, adding that global uncertainty often strengthens the appeal of structurally strong domestic markets.

Industry optimism about investment momentum

Echoing optimism, Hitesh Thakkar, Vice President (West) of NAREDCO, said the prevailing war situation could work in favour of the Indian real estate sector. “We could see stronger buying momentum as investors look for stability and long-term value in the Indian market,” he said.

Limited direct impact but currency advantage

However, Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director of Liases Foras, a non-broking real estate research firm, said the ongoing geopolitical tensions may not have a direct adverse impact on India’s real estate market, but currency movements could create selective opportunities—particularly for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

“There is unlikely to be any immediate or structural impact on the Indian real estate market because of the war situation. Domestic demand is largely end-user driven and supported by stable fundamentals. However, the depreciation of the rupee could present a silver lining for the NRI segment. For overseas Indians earning in stronger currencies, Indian assets may appear relatively cheaper, making this an opportune time to invest,” Kapoor said.

Investment-led demand from NRIs

He clarified that this interest would largely be investment-led rather than driven by self-use.

“I don’t see a wave of NRIs buying homes in India for immediate occupation due to global tensions. The demand, if it strengthens, will be primarily from investors looking at long-term capital appreciation and rental income. Residential real estate in India has matured significantly, and rental yields across major cities have improved to around 3.5% in many markets, which is quite healthy by Indian standards,” he noted.

Improving transparency in property market

Kapoor added that the improving transparency and efficiency of the Indian property market over the past few years have enhanced investor confidence.

“With better regulation, stronger compliance, and more market data available today, India’s real estate ecosystem is far more structured than it was a decade ago. That gives comfort to long-term investors,” he said.

Migration-driven demand unlikely

On the possibility of migration trends being influenced by global conflict, Kapoor was cautious.

“At this stage, I do not see any significant migration-driven housing demand emerging purely because of geopolitical tensions. The larger risk, if any, would be macroeconomic. If global instability begins to affect economic growth, jobs, or income stability, that could indirectly influence housing demand. Real estate is ultimately linked to employment and income security,” he explained.

Developers may reassess overseas strategies

Referring to Indian developers who have invested in overseas markets such as Dubai and other Middle Eastern locations, Kapoor said they may reassess expansion strategies depending on how the situation evolves.

“Developers with exposure in international markets will closely monitor geopolitical and economic risks. If uncertainty persists, some may recalibrate their investment plans or adopt a more cautious approach. However, those already committed to projects are likely to continue execution while evaluating fresh exposure more carefully,” he said.

Mumbai’s market fundamentals remain strong

Taken together, industry voices suggest that while global tensions may not directly derail Mumbai’s property market, they could reshape capital flows and investor preferences. The city’s infrastructure push, redevelopment cycle, and end-user-driven demand provide a cushion — but the trajectory will ultimately depend on how global economic conditions evolve in the months ahead.

Also Watch:

Redevelopment and NRI interest continue

Rohit Gupta, Group CEO, Mantra Group, said, “While the current tensions in the Middle East may create some short-term caution due to fluctuations in oil prices and global sentiment, the impact on Mumbai’s real estate market is largely indirect.

The city’s redevelopment momentum is driven by strong end-user demand, limited land supply, and sustained infrastructure growth, which continue to provide a solid foundation for steady development. At the same time, NRI investors, especially from the Gulf region, remain actively engaged with Indian real estate, including Mumbai.

Redevelopment projects in prime locations offer long-term value and stability, which appeals to overseas buyers. Geopolitical uncertainties may slow decision-making temporarily, but quality projects continue to attract interest, and capital typically pauses rather than exits the market.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/