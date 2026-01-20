Mumbai Real Estate News: Matunga Sees Premium Redevelopment Push As Mittal Builders Expands Luxury Footprint

Matunga’s Five Gardens precinct emerges as a key redevelopment zone as Mittal Builders advances luxury residential projects in the neighbourhood | Photo Credit: Pexels/ representative pic

Mumbai, Jan 20: Matunga, long known for its leafy avenues and close-knit residential character, is witnessing a gradual transformation as premium redevelopment projects begin to reshape the neighbourhood’s urban fabric.

Among the developers active in this transition is Mittal Builders, an established Mumbai-based real estate group, which is strengthening its presence in the area through high-end redevelopment initiatives.

Luxury redevelopment near Five Gardens

One of the company’s key ongoing projects is a luxury redevelopment in Matunga East, being developed as a joint venture with Godrej Properties Ltd. Spread across about 1.4 acres near the iconic Five Gardens, the project carries a gross development value of over ₹900 crore.

It is planned to offer 3 BHK residences along with curated amenities, with an emphasis on architecture that aligns with Matunga’s traditional character while catering to contemporary lifestyle expectations.

Neighbourhood character and connectivity

Despite increasing redevelopment activity, Matunga continues to retain its distinctive identity, shaped by its green cover, long-settled communities and strong social infrastructure.

The presence of well-known educational institutions and healthcare facilities has anchored the area for decades, while newer cafés, boutique eateries and wellness spaces have added a modern layer to the neighbourhood.

Strategically located between South and Central Mumbai, Matunga offers connectivity to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Worli, while largely preserving its residential atmosphere.

Developer perspective

Akshay Mittal, promoter, Mittal Builders, said the redevelopment approach in Matunga has been guided by sensitivity to the locality and its residents. “For our luxury Matunga project, every stage of planning and design has been aligned with the character of the neighbourhood. Central to this process are over 130 tenants who have placed their trust in us during the transition from tenanted redevelopment to ownership. Our focus is on building a stronger community and enhancing quality of life,” he said, adding that premium redevelopment is expected to form a larger share of the company’s portfolio in 2026, with new launches planned in the second half of the year.

Expansion plans

Looking ahead, the developer is also assessing further opportunities in adjoining micro-markets. Rahul Mittal, promoter, Mittal Builders, said the company is evaluating expansion across Matunga, including Five Gardens, as well as Wadala.

“Our philosophy has been to build in established neighbourhoods with a long-term perspective. We aim to grow selectively, while maintaining execution discipline and focusing on locations where quality, scale and liveability converge,” he said.

Redevelopment trend in central Mumbai

Industry observers note that such redevelopment-led projects are increasingly shaping central Mumbai’s residential supply, particularly in neighbourhoods where land availability is limited and demand for larger, better-planned homes remains steady.

Company background

Founded in 1952, Mittal Builders is a zero-bank-debt real estate developer headquartered in Mumbai. The group has delivered residential, commercial and township projects across multiple Indian cities, with a cumulative portfolio exceeding 50 million sq. ft.

As Mumbai’s redevelopment cycle gathers momentum, the developer continues to focus on infrastructure-aligned planning and community-centric design to create long-term urban housing solutions.

