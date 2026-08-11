Mumbai Real Estate: MHADA Rental Portal Likely Within 3 Months; Over 500 Unsold Lottery Flats To Be Offered On Rent Across MMR

MHADA is preparing a dedicated rental housing portal and plans to offer more than 500 unsold lottery flats on rent to expand affordable housing options across Mumbai and the MMR | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: Finding a rental home in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) could soon become easier, with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) working on a dedicated rental housing portal that is expected to be ready within the next two to three months.

The proposed portal will allow prospective tenants to access details of available rental homes, including rent and other relevant information, without having to depend entirely on property agents or physically visit multiple locations.

A senior MHADA official said the portal is currently in the final stages of development and is intended to create a more organised system for rental housing in Mumbai and the wider MMR.

Unsold MHADA Flats To Be Rented Out

As part of the initial rollout, MHADA is also planning to bring more than 500 homes that remained unsold in its housing lotteries into the rental housing programme. The move is aimed at putting vacant housing stock to use while creating additional rental options for people who may not be in a position to purchase a home.

The proposed initiative is part of the government's broader focus on expanding affordable rental housing alongside homeownership opportunities.

With development expanding rapidly across the MMR, the government is also working on a rental housing policy that could provide a dedicated rental component in upcoming housing projects.

Rental Quota And Rent Ceiling Proposed

Under the proposed framework, around 30-40 per cent of homes in housing projects in the MMR could be earmarked for rental housing.

For smaller affordable homes, a monthly rent ceiling of Rs 15,000 for units measuring up to 400 sq ft has been suggested.

The policy is aimed at creating a larger pool of formal rental housing, particularly for people who migrate to Mumbai for employment, education and other temporary requirements but cannot afford to buy a home.

Homes Planned Near Transit Hubs

Location is expected to be a key component of the proposed rental housing policy. Affordable rental homes are planned to be located within around 15 minutes of railway and Metro stations.

The move is intended to make such housing more accessible to working professionals, students and working women by reducing the time and cost involved in daily commuting.

The government is also looking to bring private developers into the rental housing programme and is examining a range of incentives to encourage construction.

Developers undertaking rental housing projects could receive concessions of up to 50 per cent on GST, stamp duty, registration fees, taxes and development charges. Additional incentives, including TDR, are also being considered.

For people moving to Mumbai temporarily for work, education or other purposes, finding suitable accommodation often involves approaching multiple property agents and visiting several properties before finalising a home.

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By bringing existing vacant MHADA housing stock into the rental market and encouraging new rental housing through private participation, the government hopes to create a larger and more accessible rental housing ecosystem across Mumbai and the MMR.

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