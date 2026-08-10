MHADA Chitalsar-Manpada Flats In Thane To Get Price Cut As Shinde Orders 2020-21 Rates |

Mumbai: The prices of houses in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) project at Chitalsar-Manpada in Thane will be reduced in line with the 2020-21 Ready Reckoner rates, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed.

Under the decision, the 434 beneficiaries who have already submitted their acceptance letters following the earlier lottery will retain their allotments. A fresh lottery will be conducted for the remaining flats at the revised rates.

Price Revision After Beneficiary Complaints

Of the 1,173 flats developed by MHADA at Chitalsar-Manpada, 938 were offered through a lottery held on July 14, 2025. The flats were subsequently priced according to the 2025-26 Ready Reckoner rates, prompting complaints from beneficiaries.

According to officials, the flats had received a partial Occupancy Certificate in 2020-21, when their price was fixed at around *Rs 44 lakh*, based on a rate of Rs 10,000 per sq ft. After receiving the final Occupancy Certificate in 2025-26, prices for the remaining flats were increased to Rs 51-52 lakh.

Shinde directed MHADA to bring uniformity in pricing and apply the 2020-21 Ready Reckoner rates across the project. The flats will now be available at approximately Rs 44-46 lakh under the revised pricing.

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