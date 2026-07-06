 Mumbai Real Estate: Filmmaker Vinod Chopra Buys Bandra West Apartment For ₹7.75 Crore
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Mumbai Real Estate: Filmmaker Vinod Chopra Buys Bandra West Apartment For ₹7.75 Crore

Filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra has purchased a residential apartment in Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix. The 698 sq ft flat was acquired from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Mumbai Real Estate: Filmmaker Vinod Chopra Buys Bandra West Apartment For ₹7.75 Crore
Vinod Chopra has purchased a 698 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra (West) for ₹7.75 crore, according to property records | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: Filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra (West) for Rs 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Apartment Purchase Details

The transaction pertains to Flat No. 103 in Bahar Apartment, located on Pali Mala Road in Bandra (West). The apartment has a carpet area of approximately 698 sq ft.

Property registration records show that the seller is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra, while the purchaser is Vinod Dinanath Chopra.

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Prime Bandra Locality

Pali Mala Road, situated in Bandra (West), is among Mumbai's premium residential neighbourhoods and has witnessed several high-value property transactions involving prominent personalities in recent years. The locality continues to attract buyers due to its proximity to commercial hubs, social infrastructure, and the city's entertainment industry.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

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