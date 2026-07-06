Mumbai Real Estate: Filmmaker Vinod Chopra Buys Bandra West Apartment For ₹7.75 Crore

Vinod Chopra has purchased a 698 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra (West) for ₹7.75 crore, according to property records | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: Filmmaker Vinod Dinanath Chopra has purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra (West) for Rs 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Apartment Purchase Details

The transaction pertains to Flat No. 103 in Bahar Apartment, located on Pali Mala Road in Bandra (West). The apartment has a carpet area of approximately 698 sq ft.

Property registration records show that the seller is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra, while the purchaser is Vinod Dinanath Chopra.

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Prime Bandra Locality

Pali Mala Road, situated in Bandra (West), is among Mumbai's premium residential neighbourhoods and has witnessed several high-value property transactions involving prominent personalities in recent years. The locality continues to attract buyers due to its proximity to commercial hubs, social infrastructure, and the city's entertainment industry.

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