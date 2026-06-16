Disha Patani Rents Out Mumbai Apartment For ₹2.85 Lakh Per Month, Set To Earn Nearly ₹71 Lakh In 2 Years

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has added another source of income through Mumbai's real estate market. She leased out her luxury apartment in Khar West, one of the city's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, under a two-year rental agreement.

According to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey, Disha rented out her apartment at Rustomjee Paramount, a premium residential project in Khar West. The leave-and-license agreement was officially registered on June 1, 2026, and is valid for a period of 24 months.

The apartment, spread across more than 1,000 square feet and located on one of the higher floors of the building, has been leased to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar. The agreement begins with a monthly rent of Rs 2.85 lakh.

Documents also reveal that the tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.55 lakh, equivalent to three months' rent. The deal includes a 5 per cent escalation clause after the first year, taking the monthly rent to approximately Rs 2.99 lakh during the second year of the lease.

Based on the agreed rental terms, the property is expected to generate nearly Rs 71 lakh in rental income for the actress over the two-year period.

Disha is among several Bollywood celebrities who have recently monetised their real estate investments. Over the years, stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan have made headlines for leasing out residential and commercial properties across Mumbai.

The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount, a luxury residential development by Keystone Realtors Private Limited, popularly known as the Rustomjee Group. The project offers spacious 3BHK and 4BHK residences and features several premium amenities, including a mini theatre, spa and salon, banquet hall, business centre and sky lounge.

The development has also attracted several celebrity homeowners. In 2021, actress Rani Mukerji purchased a 1,485-square-foot apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.12 crore, along with two parking spaces.

On the professional front, Disha continues to balance her film projects and brand endorsements. She will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar and others.