Kalki Koechlin Sells Decade-Old Mumbai Apartment For ₹2.55 Crore, Earns ₹60 Lakh

Actress Kalki Koechlin sold her apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 2.55 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards through records available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra. The transaction was officially registered in April 2026.

The property is located in Versova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society Limited, a residential complex in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. According to the registration documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 114.31 square metres (1,230.42 square feet).

The deal attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 16.08 lakh, while registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000.

Interestingly, the actress purchased the same apartment more than a decade ago. Records show that Koechlin acquired the property in December 2015 for Rs 1.95 crore. With the latest sale valued at Rs 2.55 crore, she has earned an appreciation of around Rs 60 lakh on the investment.

The transaction reflects a capital gain of nearly 31 per cent over a holding period of approximately 10 years.

Located in Mumbai's western suburbs, Andheri West remains one of the city's most prominent residential and commercial hubs. The locality enjoys strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, suburban railway network and Mumbai Metro services. Its proximity to key business districts such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Film City continues to make it a preferred destination for professionals and members of the entertainment industry.

The area is also known for its well-developed social infrastructure, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping destinations and entertainment centres, which contribute to sustained demand in the local real estate market.

Kalki made her Bollywood debut in 2009 and has since built a reputation for choosing unconventional and diverse roles across films, web series and theatre. Born in India to French parents, the actress has received critical acclaim for several performances throughout her career. Apart from acting, she has also been involved in writing, theatre and social initiatives, contributing to conversations around culture, gender and mental health.