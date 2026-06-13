Kriti Sanon And Family Sell Four Andheri West Apartments For ₹8.9 Crore, Nearly Double Their Investment | File Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, has sold four residential units in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined consideration of Rs 8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate analytics firm Square Yards from records available with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

Two larger units sold for Rs 3.23 crore each with parking

The transactions, registered in April 2026, involve four apartments located in the premium residential project Raheja Classique in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential and commercial micro-markets.

According to the documents, two larger apartments in the project were sold for Rs 3.23 crore each. The units have a built-up area of 654 sq ft and a carpet area of 545 sq ft, along with one car parking space each. The transactions attracted stamp duty payments of Rs 19.41 lakh per unit.

Two smaller apartments sold for Rs 1.21 crore each

The family also sold two smaller apartments in the same project for Rs 1.21 crore each. These units have a built-up area of 246 sq ft and a carpet area of 205 sq ft. Each transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 7.29 lakh.

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Property records indicate that Geeta Sanon had acquired two of the apartments in July 2013 for a combined Rs 1.40 crore, while Kriti and Nupur Sanon purchased the remaining two units in June 2017 for around Rs 2.90 crore. The family's total acquisition cost stood at approximately Rs 4.31 crore.

Based on the latest sale value of Rs 8.9 crore, the Sanon family has recorded an appreciation of nearly Rs 4.6 crore, translating into an estimated capital gain of around 107 per cent over a holding period ranging from nine to 13 years.

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