CIDCO Clears Illegal Silt And Debris From Pawne Hill After Landslide Fears Triggered By Heavy Monsoon Concerns |

CIDCO has launched a special drive to remove large quantities of silt and construction debris accumulated on a hill adjoining the Pawne Industrial Area, amid concerns that heavy monsoon rains could trigger a landslide and endanger nearby industrial units.

Hill used as illegal dumping site for years

The operation, which began on Thursday, is being carried out using JCB excavators and dumpers to clear the accumulated material and reduce the risk of it sliding downhill during periods of intense rainfall.

According to preliminary findings, the hill appears to have been used for several years as an illegal dumping site for excavation waste and construction debris. Following recent light showers, a portion of the accumulated silt reportedly slipped downhill, raising fears among industrialists and workers after part of the hillside gave way.

Forest Minister Naik directed joint inspection

The issue gained attention after concerns were raised over worker safety and demands were made for the immediate removal of the debris. Questions regarding the ownership of the hill and responsibility for the dumped material had also become a matter of public discussion.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had recently directed CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of industries located near the hill. Following the directive, teams from CIDCO and the civic body conducted a joint inspection of the site.

CIDCO confirms 138-hectare hill under its jurisdiction

CIDCO's inspection confirmed that the hill and the surrounding land are currently under its jurisdiction. The area, spread over approximately 138 hectares, had earlier been allotted for quarrying and mining activities but has remained unused for several years after excavation operations ceased.

Officials also found evidence of unauthorised use of the land due to the absence of protective fencing. A vehicle parking area had been created at the foothills, while illegal parking activities were also observed at several locations.

A preliminary investigation by CIDCO found that the dumped material consists largely of construction excavation debris and silt removed from riverbeds. However, authorities have not yet identified who dumped the material or when it was deposited.

As a precautionary measure to prevent any potential disaster during the monsoon, the accumulated silt and debris are being shifted to a safer location on a war footing. Officials have also expressed concern that unless the area is properly fenced and secured, it could face further encroachments in the future.

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