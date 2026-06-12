BKC Public Transport Day Exposes Poor Last-Mile Connectivity As Commuters Struggle For Autos And Face Long Walks | AI

Mumbai: The first Public Transport Day at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Friday highlighted a key challenge in the city’s mobility network poor last-mile connectivity. While commuters were able to reach BKC easily through suburban trains and the Aqua Line Metro-3, many struggled to complete the final leg of their journey due to a shortage of autos, crowded buses and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure.

Scarce autos, crowded buses, no shade on footpaths

Outside the BKC Metro station, commuters faced long walks in hot and humid weather, with little shade available on footpaths. Auto-rickshaws were scarce and several drivers preferred shared rides over regular fares. Many passengers complained of difficulty finding transport despite the MMRDA’s appeal to employees and companies in BKC to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

The rush created an opportunity for private operators. App-based bus service Cityflo set up a temporary stall outside the metro station and offered feeder services to nearby destinations, including Bharat Diamond Bourse, at fares starting from Rs 9 per seat. A Cityflo spokesperson said demand on its metro feeder routes increased by 154 per cent compared to the previous Friday. “We have doubled capacity on feeder routes from six buses to twelve and plan to add 50 more buses in the next two months,” the spokesperson said.

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BEST deployed additional buses from Kurla and Dharavi

BEST also activated a special operational plan and deployed additional buses from Kurla and Dharavi depots. Officials monitored passenger movement at Bandra, Kurla and BKC throughout the day. At present, BEST operates 16 routes with 125 buses connecting BKC to different parts of Mumbai.

MMRDA officials said the initiative saw participation from more than 70 organisations, including Bharat Diamond Bourse, SEBI and SIDBI. While officials estimated a 5-7 per cent reduction in private vehicles, they acknowledged the need for better pedestrian facilities. Plans are now being prepared to develop all-weather shaded walkways across BKC to make public transport a more practical choice.