Thane Mental Hospital Hosts Laughter Therapy Program With Comedian N Ashok To Boost Patient Healing And Staff Morale |

Thane: Hospitals are traditionally associated with somber faces, clinical environments, and an underlying sense of anxiety. However, the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane recently witnessed a heartwarming departure from this norm. The entire campus came alive with the sound of hearty laughter, thunderous applause, and vibrant smiles, marking the successful execution of an innovative 'Laughter Therapy' program.

Comedian N. Ashok headlined event with signature wit

Recognizing that joy, positivity, and emotional support are just as critical as conventional medicine in mental healthcare, the hospital administration organized this unique initiative. Renowned comedian N. Ashok headlined the event, utilizing his signature wit and lighthearted style to bring bursts of laughter to patients, doctors, nurses, and administrative staff.

Individuals battling mental health disorders often navigate lives overshadowed by stress, anxiety, and depression. In such challenging circumstances, a few moments of uninhibited laughter can serve as a powerful source of renewed hope. The event saw enthusiastic and spontaneous participation from numerous patients, many of whom smiled vibratively after a long time—a deeply moving sight for everyone present.

Event also focused on stress management for healthcare staff

The initiative was organized under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik and presided over by Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar, Deputy Director of Health Services. Structured around the theme of "Stress Management at Workplace," the program aimed not only to benefit the patients but also to provide the hospital's dedicated healthcare professionals with a much-needed respite from their demanding daily routines, allowing them to experience positive energy and mental rejuvenation.

According to psychiatric experts, laughter triggers the release of positive chemicals (endorphins) in the body. It effectively reduces stress, boosts self-confidence, and creates an environment highly conducive to the healing process. Consequently, laughter therapy is gaining global recognition as a vital complementary treatment modality.

Hospital Leadership Insights

"Laughter is a highly potent medicine for mental health. Laughing openly reduces stress, fosters positivity, and significantly strengthens the mental well-being of patients."

— Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar > Deputy Director of Health Services, Thane

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