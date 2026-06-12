Thane Municipal Corporation Proposes Replacing Peons' Khaki Uniform With Safari Suits; Decision On June 18 | File Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is considering a major wardrobe overhaul for peons working across various official departments. According to a proposal drafted by the civic administration, the traditional khaki uniform will soon be replaced with a more formal safari suit. The proposal is scheduled for final approval during the upcoming general body meeting on June 18.

The initiative aims to elevate the decorum and discipline within the offices of key dignitaries. Under this new plan, a total of 44 employees—currently deployed in the offices of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, House Leader, Leader of Opposition, and floor leaders of various political parties—will receive the updated attire.

Distinctive Uniforms for Senior Staff

The proposal, initiated following a request by Shinde Sena floor leader Pawan Kadam, outlines specific dress codes based on designation:

Standard Staff: Will transition from traditional khaki to modern safari suits to present a more attractive and formal appearance.

Municipal flag to be placed in Mayor and Commissioner's chambers

Senior Peons: Senior peons working specifically in the Mayor’s office will be assigned a distinct uniform. This includes a traditional white Jamadar-style attire, complemented by a red shoulder sash and a belt featuring the official municipal corporation emblem.

Beyond the dress code, the proposal also includes a provision to permanently place the official municipal corporation flag in the ante-chambers of both the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner.

All eyes are now on the general body meeting on June 18, where a final decision will be made. If approved, the civic administration plans to implement the new dress code across the designated departments within the next two months.

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