Mumbai ready to face 'tsunami' of Covid-19, lockdown likely if cases hit 20,000-mark: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said if the daily COVID-19 cases here cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government’s rules.

“We will have to impose a lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark,” Pednekar said.

As Mumbai witnesses a daily rise in the number of Covid cases, the Mumbai Mayor while talking to NDTV said that the city is ready to face even a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases.

On being asked about the remark and the sudden spike in infections in the city, Mumbai's Mayor today stressed: "We are ready for the third wave. We have liquid oxygen plants, have 30,000 beds other than hospital beds... jumbo Covid centres are ready. We can even deal with a tsunami of the cases."

The mayor further warned that a mini lockdown could also be imposed in Mumbai if the people continue to throng public places like theatres, gardens and markets, leading to overcrowding there.

The remarks came a day after the city of Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike since April 18, 2021. Two fatalities were also reported on Monday.

Mumbai now has a total of 368 Omicron variant cases.

The Mayor further said that BMC has prepared itself for handling the rapidly increasing case numbers in the city like increasing Covid testing, she appealed to people to put on their face masks and also asked everyone including the bedridden to ensure that they take their vaccine shots.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:23 PM IST