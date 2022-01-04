e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Mumbai ready to face 'tsunami' of Covid-19, lockdown likely if cases hit 20,000-mark: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

“We will have to impose a lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark,” Pednekar said.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar | Photo: ANI

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said if the daily COVID-19 cases here cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government’s rules.

“We will have to impose a lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark,” Pednekar said.

As Mumbai witnesses a daily rise in the number of Covid cases, the Mumbai Mayor while talking to NDTV said that the city is ready to face even a "tsunami" of coronavirus cases.

On being asked about the remark and the sudden spike in infections in the city, Mumbai's Mayor today stressed: "We are ready for the third wave. We have liquid oxygen plants, have 30,000 beds other than hospital beds... jumbo Covid centres are ready. We can even deal with a tsunami of the cases."

The mayor further warned that a mini lockdown could also be imposed in Mumbai if the people continue to throng public places like theatres, gardens and markets, leading to overcrowding there.

The remarks came a day after the city of Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike since April 18, 2021. Two fatalities were also reported on Monday.

Mumbai now has a total of 368 Omicron variant cases.

The Mayor further said that BMC has prepared itself for handling the rapidly increasing case numbers in the city like increasing Covid testing, she appealed to people to put on their face masks and also asked everyone including the bedridden to ensure that they take their vaccine shots.

(with NDTV inputs)

ALSO READ

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Cases may peak by January 15, says Maha task force member COVID-19 in Mumbai: Cases may peak by January 15, says Maha task force member
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
Advertisement