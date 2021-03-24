Mumbai: Rajesh Tope asks Tata Hospital for a road map to prevent cancer

Days after the Finance Minister Ajit Pawar’s announcement in the annual budget for 2021-22 to further improve treatment for cancer patients in 150 hospitals in rural areas, the health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked the Tata Cancer Hospital to prepare a road map for cancer prevention. Tope held a maiden meeting after Pawar’s announcement on the launching of a cancer diagnosis facility at 150 hospitals in rural Maharashtra.

“Tata Hospital should prepare a road map for cancer prevention in the state,’’ said Tope. He suggested that to reduce the extra stress on the Cancer Hospital in Aurangabad, a Tata Hospital can start a regional centre at Jalna which is his home district. In response to Tope’s suggestion, the Tata Hospital representatives said that oral, cervical and breast cancer can be diagnosed and treated at the regional centre.

"The number of cancer patients is increasing and necessary steps should be taken to prevent this disease," said Tope. According to the Tata Hospital, a regional centre of class two or three should be set up at Jalna with the facilities of examination, diagnosis, radiation, chemotherapy for the patients.

Tope reiterated that the Tata Hospital should come up with a road map for the prevention of the disease at a time when the efforts are being made for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by the health department. ‘’Experts have made a strong case for more effective measures to curb the consumption of tobacco and tobacco products, as well as to impose stricter restrictions on its production and sale,’’ said the minister. Tope further said the experts have pointed out that there is a risk of cancer due to obesity and lifestyle related diseases. ‘’I have urged the experts to suggest measures to be taken in each district regarding cancer,’’ he noted.