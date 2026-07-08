Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Disrupts Western Railway Services Between Vasai Road & Virar, Says CPRO Vineet Abhishek

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek |

Mumbai: After incessant rainfall battered Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, several areas witnessed severe waterlogging, with roads and railway tracks submerged, disrupting normal life. Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said continuous rain over the past few days has led to severe waterlogging on the tracks between Vasai Road and Virar, affecting suburban train services.

Speaking on the situation, Abhishek said, "As I mentioned, due to heavy rainfall in the Palghar area over the past three to four days, waterlogging has occurred in the Nalasopara area. The tracks are submerged, and because of this, services have been temporarily halted at intervals."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek says, "As I mentioned, due to heavy rainfall in the Palghar area over the past 3-4 days, waterlogging has occurred in the Nalasopara area. Tracks are submerged, and due to this, services have been temporarily halted at… pic.twitter.com/dvneUoZjJy — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2026

He added that while local train services between Vasai Road, Nalasopara and Virar are operational, the number of services has been curtailed, with trains being run at longer intervals.

Rail services affected

Assuring commuters that efforts are being made to maintain services, the CPRO said, "Heavy rainfall is continuing, especially in the Nalasopara area, where repeated waterlogging has been reported. At present, local train services are operating across the network from Churchgate to Vasai Road, Vasai Road to Virar, and Virar to Dahanu. Services between Churchgate and Vasai Road are running normally."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On train operations amid heavy rainfall, Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek says, "Heavy rainfall is continuing, especially in the Nalasopara area, where waterlogging has repeatedly occurred. Currently, local trains are operating across the network from… pic.twitter.com/FSLdMxysWO — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2026

Meanwhile, several Mumbai local trains on the Western Railway network are running 25–30 minutes behind schedule due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall.

Western Railway also shared the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, which predicts intermittent spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and occasional gusty winds of 60–70 kmph.

Authorities advise commuters

Despite the disruption, railway authorities said every effort is being made to maintain connectivity across the suburban network and operate the maximum possible number of services. Passengers travelling on the Western Railway route, particularly between Vasai Road and Virar, have been advised to expect delays and plan their journeys accordingly.

Continuous rainfall over the past few days has also triggered several rain-related incidents across Mumbai and adjoining areas, including tree falls, waterlogging and flooding of roads and railway tracks.