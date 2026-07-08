Mumbai Local Train Update: Waterlogging Delays Services By 25–30 Minutes In Vasai, Nalasopara And Virar

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Mumbai: Some Mumbai local trains on the Western Railway network are running 25–30 minutes behind schedule on Tuesday due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, railway officials said.

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek, the main issue is waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar, which has affected train movement in the section.

"The only issue is that there was waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which our trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late. Trains are running at restricted speed on the section where waterlogging occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar and between Virar and Dahanu, and we are trying to run as many trains as possible.", he told PTI.

VIDEO | Mumbai Rains Update: Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek says, "The only issue is that there was waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which our trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late. Trains are running at… pic.twitter.com/r85ysuEzUM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

As per a Western Railway social media update issued at 9:30 am on July 8, suburban train services between Vasai Road and Virar are currently operating on a skeletal basis due to waterlogging. The update added that Harbour Line services between Mahim and Goregaon are running normally.

🚆🌧️ Monsoon Update | Western Railway – Mumbai Division

⚠️ Due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar, train services are operating on a skeletal basis between these stations. Passengers are advised to expect delays, plan their journey accordingly, and allow extra travel… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 8, 2026

Western Railway also shared the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, which predicts intermittent spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and occasional gusty winds reaching 60–70 kmph are very likely.

Despite the disruption, railway authorities said efforts are being made to maintain connectivity across the suburban network and operate the maximum possible number of trains. Passengers travelling on the Western Railway route, particularly between Vasai Road and Virar, have been advised to expect delays and plan their journeys accordingly.