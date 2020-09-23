Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging causes major traffic snarls, diversions in city

Overnight heavy rains on Wednesday in the city led to numerous traffic diversions and road closures due to waterlogging. Some of the key roads that were most hit due to the incessant rains were Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, Bandra Reclamation Road among others. A police official said, around six inches of waterlogging was reported at Andheri and Malad Subway, causing the subway to be shut for vehicular traffic. The motorists were asked to take diversions after the Eastern Freeway was shut on Wednesday morning.