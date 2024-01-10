Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Showers Reported In City Suburbs; Netizens Share Visuals Of Downpour |

Mumbai: The city witnessed sudden showers in the middle of January on Tuesday night. Multiple areas in western suburbs, including Girgaon, Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra and Borivali, experienced a moderate to heavy spell of sudden showers along with other surrounding areas yesterday night.

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD), the unexpected rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure system that developed in the Arabian Sea.

Cloudy Weather Precedes Rainfall

Sunil Kamble, head of IMD, Mumbai, explained that cloudy weather prevailed above Mumbai since Tuesday afternoon. The intensity of the rain increased from late evening due to a trough forming in the Arabian Sea, extending between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Since Tuesday afternoon, there has been cloudy weather above Mumbai. The rains started to pick up from late evening and this has caused due to a trough that has formed in the Arabian Sea and has extended between Maharashtra and Gujarat,” said Kamble to an English daily.

He also warned that alongside Mumbai, Konkan districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri may experience rainfall. He also anticipated a temperature dip in the region starting Wednesday.

IMD's Early Warning

In anticipation of this unusual weather cycle, the IMD had issued a warning for light to moderate rains in Marathwada and western Maharashtra districts.

Netizens Share Visuals Of Sudden Showers

"Heard the sound of rain drops, got up & saw it was raining..," said an X user sharing a video from his window.

Heard the sound of rain drops, got up & saw it was raining..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PxaviTCQSx — Sudarshan Khurana (@KhuranasForum) January 9, 2024

Another user posted a video with a caption, "Heavily raining in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai!"

"This unexpected rain is like a plot twist in the movie of my day and I forgot to bring an umbrella to the premiere lol," wrote a user in his video post.