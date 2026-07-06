Mumbai Rains Trigger Seepage At Worli Metro 3 Station, Entry Closed; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns | Representative Image

Mumbai: One of the entry points at the Worli station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) has been temporarily closed after seepage was noticed following the recent spell of heavy rainfall, forcing commuters to use alternate entrances while repair work is underway.

The seepage-related closure comes amid intense monsoon rainfall across Mumbai.



This underground aqua line Metro 3 comprising 33.5-km fully underground Metro, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 37,276 crore, is one of India's most expensive urban transport projects.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) said in a tweet post on X that the Entry A2, comprising an independent staircase and lift on the Glaxo side of the station, has been shut as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

According to MMRC, rectification work is currently in progress from July 2nd and the entry will remaon closed till July 7, 2026.

In the meantime, commuters have been advised to use Lift B2 or the other operational station entrances — A1, B1, B3 and B4.

"The closure is a precautionary measure to ensure commuter safety. We appreciate your patience and understanding," MMRC said in the post.

The temporary closure, however, has drawn criticism from commuters. A prominent Mumbai doctor Ishwar Gilada, who took to social media to highlight the inconvenience caused by the shutdown.

In his post, the doctor alleged that after descending four floors with luggage, he was forced to negotiate another staircase because the A2 lift was unavailable. He claimed that damaged wall panels and construction debris were lying on the staircase, creating a slipping hazard, and questioned the quality of construction, pointing out that the metro corridor became operational only last year.

Speaking to FPJ, Gilada said he was travelling from Worli to the Airport station for a Srinagar flight. He claimed the station lift was closed and that a part of the metro slab roof near the entrance had collapsed with debris fallen on floor leaving little space to walk inside the metro station from that particular site.

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The Aqua Line was inaugurated in phases, with the second phase extending services to Worli opening in May 2025. The fully underground corridor is one of Mumbai's most ambitious urban transport projects.

Stretching 33.5 km, Metro Line 3 comprises 27 stations, including 26 underground stations and one at-grade station at Aarey. The corridor is designed to transform north-south connectivity in the city by linking key commercial districts, residential neighbourhoods and transport hubs.

The Aqua Line connects six major business districts, around 30 employment centres, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport interchanges and both Mumbai airports. It will also provide direct rail connectivity to areas such as Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Kalbadevi and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), which previously lacked metro access.

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