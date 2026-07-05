Mumbai Rains: Tree & Traffic Signal Pole Collapse Near Cooperage Ground In Colaba Amid Intense Rainfall - Video

A big tree and a traffic signal electric pole near Cooperage Ground and Campion School in Colaba collapsed due to strong winds. |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Sunday, triggering the collapse of a tree and a traffic signal electric pole near Cooperage Ground and Campion School in Colaba.

A visual of the incident shows a large tree uprooted and lying near a building, while a traffic signal electric pole also collapsed due to strong winds, posing a threat to commuters and passer-by in the area.

The latest incidents come amid a series of rain-related disruptions across the city. Several incidents of tree falls, severe waterlogging, and flooding have been reported in different parts of Mumbai, affecting traffic and vehicular movement.

At least three tree-fall incidents were reported on Sunday morning, raising safety concerns among Mumbaikars. In Byculla West, a tree collapsed on B.J. Marg, damaging six to seven parked two-wheelers and temporarily disrupting traffic. Fire brigade personnel and police officials rushed to the spot and carried out clearance operations. However, no injuries were reported.

Similar incidents were reported near the Swaminarayan Temple in Dadar East and in Mahim, where uprooted trees fell onto roads and on parked vehicles, disrupting traffic and causing challenges for commuters. Following the incident, no injuries have been reported in either incident.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and neighbouring districts remain under a Red Alert, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected to continue. The weather department has also forecast gusty winds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and adjoining districts.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution as heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and strong winds continue to affect several parts of the Mumbai regions.

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