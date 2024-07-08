Mumbai Rains: Train Services Suspended, Schools Closed After Heavy Showers Lash City; BMC Under Fire After Videos Show Streets & Houses Flooded | X

Mumbai: An extremely heavy rainfall of over 300 mm lashed the city within six hours, from 1 am to 7 am on Monday resulting in the flooding of several hours. As a result local train services, specially on Central Railway which had not cleared garbage and muck from several stretches of tracks. Services on the fast line between CST and Thane and harbour line services were suspended because of the waterlogging, C.Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila said.

In most areas, it kept raining throughout the day, though the rainfall varied in intensity. However, the showers once again gained momentum in the evening with various localities witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The BMC too was caught napping since pre-monsoon cleaning was not done on the required scale despite complaints from ex-corporators like Ravi Raja. Several low-lying areas like King's Circle and subways were waterlogged, affecting BEST bus service, while the trains were disrupted due to submerged tracks. As a precautionary measure, the civic body declared a holiday for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges.

Two teenage girls were rescued by the civic team after a mudslide incident on the hills at Vikhroli Park, while 39 branches and trees collapsed in 24 hours. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from these rain-related incidents. State Congress president Nana Patole slammed the Eknath Shinde government and alleged that it had failed to maintain normalcy in the metropolis.

There was a yellow alert given by the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) that indicated heavy rainfall at isolated places for 24 hours. However, the city received extremely heavy rainfall between 2.30 am to 5.30 am. As per data received from IMD, Santacruz observatory was 40.0mm which increased to 210.9 mm by 5,30 am. While 57 mm of rainfall was recorded between 5.30 am and 8.30 am.

#HeavyRainfall

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai Maharashtra. People's are facing problems due to heavy rain . pic.twitter.com/vOM3zRDDfL — दिनेश महर (@MaharDinesh1965) July 8, 2024

The total rainfall recorded by IMD Santacruz observatory was 268mm, while IMD Colaba observatory recorded 84 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded in Powai, 327 mm, Andheri 303 mm, Chakala 297 mm. The rainfall of 268 mm recorded by the IMD Santacruz observatory was the second-highest July day rainfall in a decade, as per sources from IMD.

On the first day of the week the heavy rainfall brought the city to a standstill, with water-logging at Hindmata, Gandhi market - Sion, Nehru Nagar, Kurla railway station, Sudha junction- Kurla, M.G. Road junction and Welcome hotel in Ghatkopar, Trimurthy society at Chunabhatti, Andheri subway, Khar subway, Air India colony, Akruti Mall in Andheri (East), Gul mohar Irla junction Juhu, Malvani Bus depot, Sakkar panchayat in Wadala.

"The rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered as extremely heavy rainfall, while rain recorded between 64.5 mm- 115.5 mm is heavy rains. The city received 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours. We have installed 481 dewatering pumps at several locations. However, two pumps installed by railways were not working at Chunabhatti, which led to water logging in that area. We have asked railways to carry out the necessary measures. We will also install additional pumps for backup wherever required," said a civic official.

As per civic officials, the water accumulated in Chunabhatti, Kurla and Wadala took time to recede. The civic authorities issued a high alert due to a high tide of 4.40 metres at 1.57 pm on Monday. As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges. Fortunately, there was less rainfall in the afternoon, which helped to reduce water from the low-lying areas and hence normalising the situation in the city.

Meanwhile, two teenage girls were stuck on a hill at Vikhroli Park Site after a mudslide. "They were rescued safely, by our team and other hutments in the area were shifted to safer places," said an official from BMC's Disaster Management Cell.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "We have identified the places that were water logged during heavy rains on Monday. Our team will find out the reason for water logging in that particular area and then carry out rectification measures."

Meanwhile, BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar demanded a white paper on the desilting of nullahs carried out by the BMC in the city. Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of BMC said that, "Despite the BMC’s claims of exceeding its pre-monsoon desilting target, the city witnesses water-logging owing to choking drains, year after year."

Chaos reigned at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with over 50 flights cancellations and 27 flights diverted to other airports with runway operations suspended for 80 minutes due to heavy downpour and poor visibility on Monday.

The Mumbai airport witnessed long delays and cancelled flights with around 27 Mumbai bound flights bound for diverted to Hyderabad, Indore and Ahmedabad due incliment weather and poor visibility.

“priority is given to arrivals and delayed departures. The consequential changes are being made to accommodate the diverted flights. Runway operations were suspended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from 2:22 am to 3:40 am due to heavy rainfall and lowered visibility,” said Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson.

Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform the passengers about the likely delay in flights due to rains in Mumbai and urged passengers to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.

According to data shared by the Mumbai Airport, a total of 42 IndiGo flights were cancelled, which included 22 arrivals and 20 departures, 6 Air India flights (3 arrivals and 3 departures) cancelled, two Air India Express flights cancelled and a Qatar Airways departure was cancelled due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) restrictions laid down by Directorate-General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) to prevent pilots and crew fatigue-related safety issues.