Mumbai Rains Throw BEST Network Off Track; Multiple Bus Routes Diverted In Andheri, Bhandup, Antop Hill & Colaba After Waterlogging, Tree Falls Across City

PTI (Representational image)

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Monday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting road and rail traffic and severely affecting BEST bus operations across several parts of the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more intense showers through the day.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced widespread diversion, curtailment and one-way operation of multiple bus routes following incidents of waterlogging, uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure reported across Mumbai since early morning.

Waterlogging & Tree Felling Disrupts BEST Movement

According to BEST officials, severe waterlogging near Sweet Corner and Ajit Glass in Andheri affected routes 202, 359, 4, 84 and 256, which were diverted via Behram Baug between 12.45 am and 6.15 am.

In Bhandup West, tree uprooting incidents near Shivaji Talav disrupted routes 606, 604 and 605, which were diverted through Mangatram, Sardar Pratap Singh Road and Tembi Pada between 5 am and 6 am. Another fallen tree in the same area impacted routes 307 and 409, forcing diversions through LBS Road and Sahar Cargo.

At Kapaswadi in Andheri, routes 56, 200 and 221 witnessed one-way operation after a tree collapsed on the road between 6.30 am and 7.05 am. Waterlogging near Don Bosco High School in Vidyavihar also led to diversion of route 322 via Raju Badekar Marg for nearly three hours.

In Antop Hill’s Sangam Nagar area, a tree collapse at Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk affected eight bus routes, 14, 15, 88, 172, 175, 174, 110 and 117, which were diverted through Shaikh Mistry Road between 5.45 am and 8.30 am.

A tree uprooting near Varsova Yari Road bus stop disrupted route 234, resulting in one-way traffic movement, while another tree fall on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road in Colaba impacted eight more routes including 103, 106, 124, 9 and 137.

Mulund, Goregaon, Colaba and south Mumbai areas also reported multiple route diversions after uprooted trees blocked roads and damaged civic infrastructure. Officials confirmed that several services were either curtailed or rerouted as civic teams worked to clear debris and restore traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai remained under a Red Alert after the IMD upgraded its weather warning from Orange Alert amid intensifying monsoon activity over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The weather department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over the next several hours along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 80 to 90 kmph.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flood-prone areas, weak structures, trees and open seafronts as emergency teams continue to remain on high alert across the city.