Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Continue To Lash City, Schools, Colleges & Govt Offices Shut; IMD Issues Nowcast Red Warning

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Monday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting road and rail traffic and showing no signs of easing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more intense showers through the day. The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the next 24 hours.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Landslide Hits Missing Link Tunnel Near Khandala, Mumbai-Bound Lane
Continuous heavy rainfall caused a landslide near Tunnel 2 on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, forcing authorities to close the Mumbai-bound lane and divert traffic. MSRDC said restoration work is underway, while commuters faced long traffic jams on alternative routes. No injuries were reported.
IMD Issues Nowcast Red Warning
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later issued a Red Nowcast Warning for Mumbai and nearby districts, cautioning residents about intense spells of rain accompanied by strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph over the next three hours. Citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors during severe weather activity.
Schools, Colleges & Govt Offices Shut In Mumbai & Surrounding Region
According to the IMD, gusty winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 kmph are also likely during intense rain spells. In view of the worsening weather conditions, authorities ordered all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Monday. Similar advisories were issued in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, while Pune district also declared a holiday for educational institutions after the IMD sounded a Red Alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
6 Killed, Including 5 Children In Mankhurd House Collapse
The continuing downpour also triggered tragic incidents across the city. In Mankhurd, six people, including five children, lost their lives after a portion of a chawl collapsed on Sunday night amid heavy rainfall. The incident took place around 8.30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir in Mankhurd, where two to three hutments of a ground-plus-three structure collapsed.
According to officials, seven people were trapped under the debris. Five victims were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital and were declared dead on arrival, while two others were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where one person succumbed to injuries and another remains in stable condition. The deceased were identified as Aliya (7), Muskan (14), Nihal (6), Nabiya (2), Soni (32) and Munaf (7).