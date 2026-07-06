Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Continue To Lash City, Schools, Colleges & Govt Offices Shut; IMD Issues Nowcast Red Warning

6 Killed, Including 5 Children In Mankhurd House Collapse

The continuing downpour also triggered tragic incidents across the city. In Mankhurd, six people, including five children, lost their lives after a portion of a chawl collapsed on Sunday night amid heavy rainfall. The incident took place around 8.30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir in Mankhurd, where two to three hutments of a ground-plus-three structure collapsed.

According to officials, seven people were trapped under the debris. Five victims were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital and were declared dead on arrival, while two others were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where one person succumbed to injuries and another remains in stable condition. The deceased were identified as Aliya (7), Muskan (14), Nihal (6), Nabiya (2), Soni (32) and Munaf (7).