Mumbai Monsoon: Massive Tree Falls Outside Dadar's JB Vachha School; Holiday Declaration Averts Tragedy

Mumbai: A massive tree came crashing down outside the main entrance of JB Vachha School at Five Gardens in Dadar on Monday morning, in what could have turned into a major tragedy. The incident occurred around the time when students would normally have been arriving for school, but a holiday declared a day earlier due to severe weather ensured that the campus remained largely deserted.

Massive tree falls outside the main entrance of JB Vachha School, Five Gardens right at school opening time.



Thanks you @mybm

for saving many lives by declaring a holiday today 🙏🏻🙏🏻@MumbaiPolice@rushikesh_agre_ pic.twitter.com/Ka9SV4IFJa — ManCitizen (@CityManCitizen) July 6, 2026

The fallen tree blocked the school's main entrance, with images from the spot showing its large branches spread across the road and entrance area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by heavy monsoon winds and weakened trees across Mumbai.

We have informed to @MatungaPS . — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2026

Holiday decision proves timely

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced on Sunday that all government, municipal and private schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Monday, July 6, as the city prepared for intense rainfall and strong winds forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The precautionary decision appears to have prevented a potentially serious accident, as the tree collapsed almost exactly when students and parents would have been gathering outside the school gates.

⛈️🚨भारतीय हवामान विभागाने मुंबई महानगराला सोमवार, दिनांक ६ जुलै २०२६ रोजी मुसळधार पावसाचा (Orange Alert) तसेच सोसाट्याचे वारे वाहतील, असा इशारा दिला आहे.



🏫 या पार्श्वभूमीवर, विद्यार्थ्यांची सुरक्षितता लक्षात घेता मुंबईतील शासकीय, खासगी आणि महानगरपालिका शाळा, महाविद्यालयांना… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2026

A social media post sharing images of the fallen tree thanked the civic authorities for declaring the holiday, saying the decision had likely "saved many lives."

Responding to the post, Mumbai Police said the matter had been brought to the attention of Matunga Police Station for necessary action.

Orange alert issued across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The IMD has placed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds over the next 24 hours.

In view of the weather warning, several civic bodies across the region announced the closure of educational institutions as a preventive measure.

Apart from Mumbai, holidays were declared for schools and colleges under the administrations of Palghar and Panvel. Similar announcements were also made by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

While educational institutions have remained shut, government and private offices continue to function unless separate notifications are issued by the respective authorities.

Authorities urge residents to remain cautious

Civic authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert as heavy rain and strong winds may result in waterlogging, traffic disruptions, tree falls and other weather-related incidents.

Officials said the weather situation is being monitored continuously and urged citizens to rely only on official advisories issued by the IMD and local administrations.