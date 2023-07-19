Mumbai Rains: Stranded Passenger's 4-Month-Old Baby Washed Away In Overflowing Nullah Near Kalyan Station

A harrowing accident unfolded as heavy rainfall disrupted train services between Thakurli and Kalyan, leading to a heart-wrenching incident where a four-month-old girl was swept away in a nearby stream.

The incident occurred when Yogita Rumale, aged 25, accidentally slipped and fell into the rushing waters while attempting to disembark from the train with her father.

According to railway police, Yogita Rumale and her father were on a journey from Mumbai to Bhivandi when their train came to a standstill due to the torrential rains. As they were alighting from the halted train, a perilous slip caused Yogita to lose her footing and fall into a stream in the vicinity.

Tragically, while she struggled to regain her balance, the four-month-old girl who was in her arms accidentally slipped from her grasp and fell into the fast-flowing stream as well.

Railway police launch search operation

Upon receiving the distress call, the railway police and rescue team promptly rushed to the scene to commence a search and rescue operation for the missing infant. The authorities have been tirelessly scouring the banks of the stream and the Kalyan creek in an attempt to locate the little girl and ensure her safe return to her family.

The incident has deeply affected the local community, who have come forward to offer their assistance and support to the rescue team. Residents from nearby areas have been helping with the search efforts, praying for a miracle and hoping for a positive outcome in this desperate situation.

As the region continues to experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding, the authorities are reminding the public to exercise extreme caution while traveling and undertaking any outdoor activities. The incident involving Yogita Rumale and the four-month-old girl serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and prioritizing safety during adverse weather conditions.

Prayers for safe return

Yogita Rumale's family and the entire community are holding on to hope for the safe return of the infant, coming together in prayer during this challenging time. The rescue operation remains ongoing, with rescue teams vowing to continue their efforts until the little girl is found and reunited with her family.

