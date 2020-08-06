Mumbai Rains: SoBo residents blame Metro 3

Residents of Fort, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Girgaum and Breach Candy have said that they had never before witnessed waterlogging and flooding on this scale in decades. They alleged that the Metro 3 (Colaba-Seepz) and Coastal Road projects were the cause of this unprecedented flooding.

“We have never witnessed waterlogging in this area on this scale. The only time my neighbours and I recall is when Oval Maidan was flooded was in July 2005. All because of the digging done at metro sites," said Shawan Trivedi, Churchgate resident.

Another south Mumbai resident, Faredoon Bhujwala, vented on Twitter: "Churchgate floods like never before thanks to metro digging." Yet another felt the same: "And the trees that have been uprooted for the same reason! Such a tragedy. 4 really old trees uprooted near the CCI club. Hope new ones are planted asap!"

MMRCL FULLY EQUIPPED: Responding to the allegations of residents, an MMRCL spokesperson said: "Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has equipped Metro-3 work sites with a total of more than 400 dewatering pumps of various capacity ranging from 5 to 35 HP to meet monsoon related requirements. These sites are being manned 24x7 by a team of more than 300 workmen. We had also carried out a joint inspection of all sites with MCGM before the monsoon. However, it’s apparent that the intensity of rains overwhelmed the preparations and the drainage system for some periods. These impacts have been widespread in the city, not limiting to sites close to our work sites."