Mumbai Rains: Minister Of Relief And Legislators Stranded Amid Mumbai Monsoon Chaos

Mumbai: A torrential downpour that has battered the city since Sunday night caused widespread disruption to daily life, with the Maharashtra State Legislature being one of the unfortunate victims. The unprecedented rains have not only affected the common man but also caught even the representatives of the people off guard, leaving them stranded.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Bhaidas Patil was among those who found himself in an unusual predicament. While enroute to Mumbai by Vidarbha Express for the legislative session, Patil's train got stuck at Kurla railway station due to the water-logged tracks. Patil was forced to walk along the tracks alongside NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and former MP Jogendra Kawade to reach the nearest station.

Patil, along with around 10 other MLAs, including NCP's Amol Mitkari, Eknath Khadse, Sanjay Gaikwad, Prakash Bharsakhle, Harish Pimple, Sanjay Savkare, Kishore Patil, Kiran Sarnaik, and Jogendra Kawade, were all traveling by Vidarbha Express to attend the legislative session. However, the heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions to the railway tracks, resulting in many trains being halted at various stations.

As a result, Patil and his fellow MLAs had to take shelter at a police post in Kurla Nehru Nagar East area after they managed to reach there. The situation was further compounded when it emerged that over 300 mm of rain had fallen in Mumbai since Sunday night, causing widespread flooding and water logging in low-lying areas.

The heavy rain has also led to the adjournment of the legislative session as many MLAs and MLCs were late in reaching the House. The department's efforts to tackle the crisis have been put to test as they struggle to restore normalcy to the city.

The opposition parties have expressed dismay at the government's handling of the disaster, pointing out that the State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister himself got stuck in a train due to his own government's failure in disaster management. They argue that it is ironic that the minister responsible for relief efforts was unable to ensure his own safety during a natural disaster.