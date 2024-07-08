Mumbai Metro Achieves 100% Punctuality Amid Heavy Rains, Sees Increased Ridership | Representative image

Amidst the incessant rains disrupting local train services and causing water-logged roads in Mumbai and its suburban areas, Metro services have proven to be the most reliable travel companions for commuters. With their impeccable punctuality and high ridership, these services have demonstrated their superiority as the best travel modes in any season.

The Metro services have also demonstrated exceptional punctuality, achieving a 100% punctuality rate. By 6 PM on Monday, the Metro ridership reached 1.41 lakh passengers, supported by 282 services. To accommodate the increased demand during the monsoon season, an additional 24 services have been introduced, ensuring passenger convenience and safety from the onset of the monsoon, an official release from MMRDA said.

Despite heavy rains and challenging weather conditions, Metro Lines 2A and 7 have continued to operate smoothly, providing a dependable mode of transportation for Mumbaikars. The metro system's advanced infrastructure and dedicated staff ensure that services remain uninterrupted, making it the preferred choice for commuters.