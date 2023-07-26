 Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange And Red Alert For City & Pune Respectively; Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Raigad
Live Updates

IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall at islolated places. Red alert has been issued for Raigad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
26 July 2023 07:42 AM IST

 The ongoing rainfall has already provided Mumbai with 1,348mm of rainfall in July, the highest for the month since 2020. IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall at islolated places. Red alert has been issued for Raigad, indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has upgraded the alert for Pune district from Orange to Red, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places and ghat areas of the district until July 27. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of intense weather conditions.

