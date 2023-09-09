Mumbai Rains Leave Trail Of Mishaps; Traffic Snarls, Landslide, Cattle Death, Electrocution & More

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded 50.01 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 111.1 mm downpour. | Representational Image

No doubt, the rains gave relief from hot and humid weather, but showers also left a trail of mishaps. According to the BMC, 16 tree-fall incidents were reported in the past 24 hours followed by five structural collapses, three cases of electrocution and one incident of landslide. Three cows died after getting electrocuted in Andheri East. As usual, the Andheri subway was inundated and the civic body had to flush the water with the help of pumps.

Cloudy conditions to prevail over coming days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded 50.01 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 111.1 mm downpour. The weather bureau has predicted that cloudy conditions will prevail over the next few days with the probability of medium to heavy rainfall.

Skymet weather Vice President Mahesh Palawat said, “After September 10, rainfall will decrease in Mumbai and the regions surrounding it. In the next 48 hours, light to moderate spells are likely in the catchment areas while monsoon withdrawal will start after September 18.”

Traffic adversely affected

On the other hand, there are no brownie points for guessing that rain also threw the traffic movement out of gear. While key roads witnessed heavy congestion, motorists had to wait for hours as vehicles moved at a snail's pace. At some places, ongoing construction added insult to injury.

Huge snarls were reported from the Western Express Highway, SantacruzChembur Link Road and Sahar Road. Motorists also complained about the absence of traffic cops.

“It took me 33 minutes to cover a three-km distance from the BKC junction to Tilak Nagar. I am excluding the waiting hour at the signal,” said a motorist

