 Mumbai News: Man Suffers Quadriplegia In Dahi Handi Accident
“Every year we get such cases during dahi handi which is very disheartening for family members,” said a doctor.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Mumbai: A 25-year-old from Nalasopara, Suraj Kadam, was diagnosed with quadriplegia, a condition that renders him paralyzed from the neck down, after he collapsed from the second layer of the pyramid during the Dahi Handi festival on September 7.

The doctors at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital stated that Kadam was in critical condition upon arrival, but is stable at present and will undergo surgery for decompression and fracture correction. Kadam, who lost both his parents to Covid-19, is a bank employee and the sole breadwinner among his siblings. This year's Dahi Handi festivities have resulted in a total of 197 injuries, with 12 patients admitted to KEM Hospital.

“Every year we get such cases during dahi handi which is very disheartening for family members,” said a doctor. 

