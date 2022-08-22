Mumbai Dahi Handi: City’s first Govinda fatality reported as Sandesh Dalvi from Kurla succumbs to injuries | AFP

A 24-year-old Sandesh Dalvi, resident of Kurla West became the first Govinda death in Mumbai this year. According to the doctors, the patient was admitted to the civic-run R N Cooper hospital after he sustained major injuries on the occasion of Janmashtami which was on August 19 (Friday). Dalvi was a part of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak.

“The patient was brought to Cooper hospital on August 19 but his family took Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) and admitted him to the Nanavati hospital on August 21. However he was declared dead on Monday at the hospital,” said a civic official.

A doctor from Nanavati Hospital said, “The patient had sustained severe head injuries following which surgery was performed. But couldn’t survive and he died at 9 pm on Monday.”

Meanwhile, 222 injured reported out of which 204 were treated and discharged, while 17 are admitted to the hospital.