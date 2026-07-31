Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Nowcast Orange Alert For City, Thane & Navi Mumbai, Predicts Moderate To Intense Showers |

Mumbai: The city continues to be battered by intense rainfall since early this morning. Several parts of the city are predicted to receive heavy to intense rainfall over the next three hours, including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Friday.

10:45 AM.. Heavy rain alert for Mumbai Suburban 🟡⛈️



Many areas are likely to get heavy to intense rain for next few hours. Thane & Navi Mumbai will also get heavy rains ahead. Expect rain intensity to increase hereafter #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/u5gbe0DhRF — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 31, 2026

Orange Alert issued

According to the latest update at 10 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an nowcast Orange warning . The alert has been issued for the districts of Mumbai, Raigad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Pune, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna and Latur.

The latest IMD data shows that moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places. Therefore, officials have advised citizens to remain cautious and stay indoors during heavy showers to avoid rain-related incidents.

Safety advisory for citizens

Earlier in the day, the IMD had issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Moreover, wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts likely to touch 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain at isolated places.

Following the nowcast, officials have advised citizens to follow safety protocols during heavy spells of rain and monitor weather updates regularly.

While water reserves have been steadily increasing, the latest data released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department shows that between 6 am on Thursday, July 30, and 6 am on Friday, July 31, the total usable water stock rose from 88.55 per cent to 88.58 per cent, registering an increase of 0.03 per cent.

The seven reservoirs currently hold a total usable water stock of 12,82,029 million litres out of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

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