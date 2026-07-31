Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Today As IMD Predicts Heavy Rain; No Alert Issued For Weekend

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Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds on Friday morning as monsoon conditions continued to prevail across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another wet day, with moderate rain across Mumbai and the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of heavy rainfall during the day. Isolated pockets may also receive moderate to heavy rain spells, accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts likely to touch 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Orange Alert For Palghar & Raigad

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district for today, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, Orange Alerts remain in place for Palghar and Raigad districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.

No weather alert has been issued for Mumbai over the weekend, although light to moderate rain is expected to continue under generally cloudy conditions.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Air Quality Remains In 'Good' Category

Despite the persistent monsoon showers, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category on Friday morning. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 36. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 fall under the 'Good' category, indicating clean air with minimal health risk for the general public.

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