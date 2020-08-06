Mumbai Rains: Here’s how much it rained in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on August 6, 2020

Intermittent heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai a day after it was battered and shattered by stormy weather that left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches, hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down. This is the heaviest spell of rain in the financial capital since 2005.
The IMD Mumbai said that the Mumbai city received 33.1 cms and the suburbs got around half or 16.2 cms rainfall. Rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am, said IMD in a tweet.
Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, the city received a total of 1811.36 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Belapur received 222.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 225.90, 170.30 mm, 145.30 mm, and 124.40 mm rain respectively.
Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said that the district received 149 mm rainfall on August 5. "We're alert. Asst & Dy Commissioners, Fire Brigade on field. I appeal to residents to not step out of houses unnecessarily," he said.
In the past 24 hours, many areas of south Mumbai witnessed their maiden floods, including those which had escaped flooding during the July 26, 2005 Great Floods, when the city recorded a staggering 160 cms rainfall in a 24-hour period.
These include: Churchgate, Colaba, Marine Lines, Marine Drive, parts of the congested Kalbadevi, Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road, Byculla, Mazagaon, Grant Road, Charni Road, Mumbai Central, besides the traditional flood hotspots of Dadar, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Kings Circle, Wadala, Kurla, and several suburban areas.
According to BMC's update till 8 am, areas like BPT Colony at Wadala, Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, Maharshi Karve Road and Sakkar Panchayat area in south Mumbai were still water-logged. Except for the Dahisar subway, no other subway was inundated and there was also no water-logging in Hindmata, Parel TT and Mumbai Central areas.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)