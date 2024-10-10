Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring Districts; Watch Videos

Mumbai on Thursday (October 10) witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts accompanied by thunderstorms. The sudden and heavy rainfall caused difficulty to people going back homes from offices as it poured in the evening during peak travelling hour.

Several videos shared by netizens on social media platform X captured the intensity of the rains.

WTF is this???



10 mins of rain and it's already flooded in Santa Cruz



Looks like Sir Ratan Tata has got a grand welcome in the heaven 🙏#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MXMO147ssw — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 10, 2024

The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD regional center issued a warning at 21: 15 hrs (IST) on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours. People were advised to take precautions while moving out.