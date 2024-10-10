 Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring Districts; Watch Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring Districts; Watch Videos

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring Districts; Watch Videos

The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. Several videos shared by netizens on social media platform X captured the intensity of the rains.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai on Thursday (October 10) witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts accompanied by thunderstorms. The sudden and heavy rainfall caused difficulty to people going back homes from offices as it poured in the evening during peak travelling hour.

Several videos shared by netizens on social media platform X captured the intensity of the rains.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Suburban Local Trains Running Unaffected; Central Railways Facing Delay Of 5-10 Mins
article-image

The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours.

The IMD regional center issued a warning at 21: 15 hrs (IST) on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours. People were advised to take precautions while moving out.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Sarkar, Daud Ibrahim Bhi Mujhse Darte Hai,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He REFUSES To Go To Jail In BB House
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Sarkar, Daud Ibrahim Bhi Mujhse Darte Hai,’ Says Gunratna Sadavarte As He REFUSES To Go To Jail In BB House
Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To Delays Of Up To 20 Minutes
Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To Delays Of Up To 20 Minutes
Haryana Election Results 2024: In A First, 2 Sportswomen Vinesh Phogat & Arti Rao, Win Seats In State
Haryana Election Results 2024: In A First, 2 Sportswomen Vinesh Phogat & Arti Rao, Win Seats In State
Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter Reconnection
Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter Reconnection

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Knee-Deep Water Accumulates In Dadar Hindmata Due To Heavy Downpour; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai Rains: Knee-Deep Water Accumulates In Dadar Hindmata Due To Heavy Downpour; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To...

Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To...

Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter...

Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter...

Mumbai: Ratan Tata's Last Rites Held At Worli Municipal Crematorium Amid Shift In Parsi Funeral...

Mumbai: Ratan Tata's Last Rites Held At Worli Municipal Crematorium Amid Shift In Parsi Funeral...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring...

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Accompanied By Thunderstorm Witnessed In City And Neighbouring...