Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

Mumbai, its satellite cities received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The rainfall is likely to continue on December 2, the IMD added.

The unseasonal rains pushed the maximum temperature to 24 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal, the IMD said.

Jayanta Sarkar, head of Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, said Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar received rainfall on Wednesday.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea.

Its interaction with a western disturbance - a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean, traverses across Central Asia and gives rain and snow over north India - brings a lot of moisture, Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of the IMD said.

"Due to these two systems, widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north-central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday. This is likely to continue on December 2," she added.

But the intensity will be decreased by December 2 as the system will head to central India, Sarkar added.

The rains caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Wednesday and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city.



From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Updates

BEST and traffic snarl update

Diversion:

No diversions and big traffic snarl as of now. Click here for the latest update.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

Check the Central Railway latest update here

Click here for the latest Western Railway update.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:02 AM IST