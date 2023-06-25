 Mumbai Rains: Elderly Woman, Man Feared To Be Trapped After Portion Of Ghatkopar Building Collapses
The BMC, in a statement to ANI, said, "Portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Some residents are stranded in the building. Rescue operation is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
The scene of the building collapse | Twitter

2 people, an elderly woman and a man are trapped after a ground-plus three-storey building in Ghatkopar collapsed. The incident took place around 9:15 AM on a rainy Sunday morning in Ghatkopar East's Rajawadi area. Police and fire brigade were on the spot trying to pull out the people trapped in the debris.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

article-image

