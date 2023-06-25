Mumbai Rains: CM Shinde Snaps At Journo For Question On Flood-Related Issues - 'Welcome Monsoon, Why Talk About Waterlogging?' (WATCH)

With the very first rains in Mumbai, sewers overflowed and water accumulated everywhere. After journalists asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a question about this, he expressed his displeasure on this question.

Instead of acknowledging the issue, CM Shine said we should welcome the rains rather than complaining about waterlogging in the city. He was interacting with reporters after the Maratha Mandir Amrit Mahotsav in Mumbai on Saturday (June 24).

Journalists asked about waterlogging in Mumbai after the first rains. Responding to that Eknath Shinde said, “Aree Baba, welcome the rain. Why talk about water logging? You don't talk about rain.

“The rains have started well today. Baliraja and all of us will welcome it with joy. For the past several days we have been eagerly waiting for the rain.

"Sowing has been done across the state. Today's rain is very good for the farmer. Everyone is very happy because of the rain," said Eknath Shinde.

CM Visits Flood Affected Areas In Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shinde paid a visit to the flood-affected areas of the city on Sunday morning to assess the situation after the first rainfall.

With a keen focus on preventing waterlogging in these areas, Shinde inspected the measures implemented to tackle this issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his visit to Milan Subway in Andheri, he addressed the media and provided an update on the ongoing efforts to combat waterlogging problems in the locality.

"Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within 1 hour here but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built here.

"Floodgate has also been installed here. I have directed the department to ensure that people do not face any problems during rain," said CM Eknath Shinde.