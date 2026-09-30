Mumbai Rains: City & Surrounding Regions To Witness Moderate Showers As IMD Issues Yellow Alert |

Mumbai: Mumbai, Thane, Kolhapur and neighbouring regions are likely to witness isolated spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Wednesday evening, according to the latest weather warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's nowcast indicates that light to moderate spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur.

Live update: ⚡ Two powerful thunderstorms over interior MMR right now.



Panvel, Navi Mumbai will join for heavy rains next hour. Thane & surrounding areas will also get intense rain next few hours. Mumbai will also join soon. ⛈️ 5:19 PM #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 30, 2026

The Yellow warning was issued at 5.30 pm on September 30 and is valid for three hours until 8.30 pm.

Weather activity has also been reported around Panvel and Navi Mumbai, with isolated pockets in the surrounding region likely to experience intense spells of rain and thunderstorm activity over the next few hours.

HEAVY RAIN ALERT FOR THANE & NAVI MUMBAI! | 6 PM ⛈️⚡



Rain speed 60-70 mm/hr 🟠

Stay indoors, Mumbaikars! #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 30, 2026

Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Over Next 48 Hours

For the next 48 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain.

Earlier on Wednesday, the forecast had indicated partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light rain and no major rainfall spell expected across the city and suburbs.

Tuesday's Rain Caused Waterlogging

The latest weather warning comes a day after an unexpected spell of rain swept across Mumbai on Tuesday evening, September 29, bringing relief from humid conditions but also triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in parts of the city.

Traffic was also affected in few region creating difficulties for commuters during the evening rush hour.

With the possibility of further rain and thunderstorms, residents and commuters have been advised to keep track of the latest weather warnings.

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