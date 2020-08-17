Mumbai Rains: After water level rises to 79.09%, BMC says it will re-examine on 20% water cut

As water levels in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai reached 79.09% mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now said that it will re-examine its decision on 20% water cut in the city.
BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Indian Express that the civic body will reconsider the water cuts. "We will reconsider the water cuts. However, no decision has been taken as of now," Chahal said.
Starting August 5, BMC imposed a 20% water cut across the city. The decision was taken after the water level in the seven lakes, supplying water to the city, had dipped following the poor rainfall in their catchment areas.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Sunday morning took to Twitter and said: "On my request, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, assured that Mumbai’s water cut will be withdrawn, and water supply will be restored."
Water levels in seven lakes, which provide water to the city, reached 79.09% mark on Monday morning.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11.44 lakh million litres of water or 79.09% as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 94.18% of water stock is available, Tansa has 82.16%, Middle Vaitarna 86.72%, Upper Vaitarna has 64.25%, Bhatsa 77.35%, Vihar 100%, and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
