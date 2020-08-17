Mumbai Rains: After water level rises to 79.09%, BMC says it will re-examine on 20% water cut

As water levels in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai reached 79.09% mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now said that it will re-examine its decision on 20% water cut in the city.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Indian Express that the civic body will reconsider the water cuts. "We will reconsider the water cuts. However, no decision has been taken as of now," Chahal said.

Starting August 5, BMC imposed a 20% water cut across the city. The decision was taken after the water level in the seven lakes, supplying water to the city, had dipped following the poor rainfall in their catchment areas.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Sunday morning took to Twitter and said: "On my request, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, assured that Mumbai’s water cut will be withdrawn, and water supply will be restored."