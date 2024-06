Mumbai: Railways To Run 2 Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Varanasi; Check Details | Representative pic

Mumbai: In response to passenger requirement, Railways have decided to run 2 Special Train services between Mumbai and Varanasi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

LTT-Varanasi Specials

04229 special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 13.00 hrs on Friday 14.06.2024 and arrive Varanasi at 23.45 hrs next day.

04230 special will depart Varanasi at 22.20 hrs on Wednesday 12.06.2024 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.30 hrs third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshimbai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Shahganj and Jaunpur.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 12 General Second class including 2 Guard’s Brake vans (21 Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special Train No 04229 on special charges will open on 12.06.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.