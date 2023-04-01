Mumbai: Railway returns belongings worth ₹9.28 crores to 4,053 pax | PTI

The number of left-behind luggage passengers on the train, as well as the railway station, has drastically increased after the pandemic. In 2022, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central and Western Railway retrieved and returned the belonging of 4,053 passengers valued at around Rs 9.28 crores which is almost doubled as compared to 2019. In 2019, left-behind luggage of over 2,314 passengers valued at around Rs 5.21 crores was returned to the rightful owners.

The luggage includes bags, mobile phones, purses, laptops and other valuables found inside trains as well as station premises.

CR official says passengers are in hurry, use phones thus forgetting luggage

A CR official said, “Passengers are always in a hurry and usage of mobile phones while travelling is one of the reasons why people forget their luggage. When the long-distance trains reach their destinations, the chances of misplacing luggage remains high.”

He added, “RPF is continuously working to facilitate and enhance the security of passengers. Under operation Amanat, initiated in 2021, the RPF have taken many initiatives to hand over the misplaced belongings to rightful owners.”

New security procedures being implemented, says WR official

The details of the lost luggage along with photos are being uploaded on the official website of the Railway by RPF personnel of the respective divisions, said a WR official, adding, passengers can check the website and find their lost luggage.

“Given the increasing number of passengers, new security procedures are being implemented, including installation of cameras at stations, the official said.

Psychiatrist says people stay aloof while travelling increasing chances of them forgetting luggage

Meanwhile, a psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty said that people stay aloof while travelling and that less communication with co-passengers also leads them to forget their belongings.